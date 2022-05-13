Mexico central banker sees "a way to go" on rates
MEXICO CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said on Twitter on Friday that given the inflation outlook, there is a "way to go" on tightening monetary policy, following the bank's latest 50 basis points rate hike to 7.0%.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)
