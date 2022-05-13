US Markets

Mexico central banker sees "a way to go" on rates

Contributor
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said on Twitter on Friday that given the inflation outlook, there is a "way to go" on tightening monetary policy, following the bank's latest 50 basis points rate hike to 7.0%.

MEXICO CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said on Twitter on Friday that given the inflation outlook, there is a "way to go" on tightening monetary policy, following the bank's latest 50 basis points rate hike to 7.0%.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular