Mexico central banker sees "a way to go" on rates

MEXICO CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said on Twitter on Friday that given the inflation outlook, there is a "way to go" on tightening monetary policy, following the bank's latest 50 basis points rate hike to 7.0%.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)

