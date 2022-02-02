Mexico central banker says core inflation should peak in first quarter

MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mexican central bank board member Jonathan Heath said on Wednesday core inflation in Mexico should peak some time in the first quarter and begin a downward trajectory from there, in a podcast published by the Mexican bank Banorte.

Heath also said inflation should conclude 2022 very close to 4% and should converge "much closer" to the Bank of Mexico's 3% target by mid-2023.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Writing by Valentine Hilaire)

