US Markets

Mexico central banker says core inflation should peak in first quarter

Contributor
Mexico City Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Mexican central bank board member Jonathan Heath said on Wednesday core inflation in Mexico should peak some time in the first quarter and begin a downward trajectory from there, in a podcast published by the Mexican bank Banorte.

MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mexican central bank board member Jonathan Heath said on Wednesday core inflation in Mexico should peak some time in the first quarter and begin a downward trajectory from there, in a podcast published by the Mexican bank Banorte.

Heath also said inflation should conclude 2022 very close to 4% and should converge "much closer" to the Bank of Mexico's 3% target by mid-2023.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Writing by Valentine Hilaire)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular