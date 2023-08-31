Mexico central bank to wind down currency hedging program

Adds details of plan in paragraphs 2-5, peso movements in 7

MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico will gradually reduce Mexico's currency hedging program given the recent strengthening of the peso, the country's foreign exchange commission said in a statement on Thursday.

Policymakers established the multibillion-dollar program in 2017 to help tame volatility that had battered the peso.

The commission, made up of officials from the finance ministry and the central bank's board of governors, reported in a statement that, as of September, the maturities of exchange hedges will be renewed on a single occasion and only for 50% of the current amount.

For six-month operations, a reduction of the term to one month will be announced on the renewal date and a rule of renewing only 50% of the current amount will be applied.

Finally, operations with an original term of nine and 12 months will be fully "allowed to expire" on the respective maturity dates.

Mexico's peso has been among the world's best performing currencies this year, appreciating over 13% year to date.

