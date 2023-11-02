Mexico central bank suggests lenders help those hurt by Hurricane Otis

MEXICO CITY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank suggested that financial institutions temporarily suspend minimum credit card payments for clients affected by Hurricane Otis, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement added that the central bank is instructing lenders not to charge default interest and commissions for non-compliance with minimum payments due for those hurt by the devastating hurricane.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

