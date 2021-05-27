Mexico central bank sees upward bias on inflation risks

Adds comments from Banxico's minutes, background, details

MEXICO CITY, May 27 (Reuters) - Most board members of the Bank of Mexico see the balance of risks for inflation as biased to the upside, even as inflationary pressures are expected to be transitory, minutes from the bank's last monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

On May 13, the five board members of Banxico, as the bank is locally known, voted unanimously to keep the key interest rate unchanged at 4.0%, reflecting growing concerns about the path of inflation and triggering speculation the next move would be a hike.

Banxico's board members highlighted in the minutes that the recent shocks that have affected the evolution of inflation pose challenges for the implementation of monetary policy.

The majority of board members emphasized that regarding monetary policy "in a highly uncertain environment such as the current one, a prudent approach is required," according to the minutes.

Mexican inflation stood at 5.80% in the year through the first half of May, well above Banxico's target of 3% plus or minus one percentage point, boosting the view the bank has concluded its easing cycle and is moving toward a rate hike.

Headline and core inflation are expected to converge to the 3% target starting in the second quarter of 2022, all the board members said.

