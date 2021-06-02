Mexico central bank sees higher growth, inflation this year

Adds comments from Bank of Mexico, background

MEXICO CITY, June 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank sees a stronger economic recovery and higher inflation this year, raising its 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) and inflation forecasts on Wednesday.

The Bank of Mexico, known locally as Banxico, forecast 2021 Mexican GDP growth of 6.0%, up from 4.8% previously, and said it expected annual headline inflation of 4.8% in the fourth quarter, versus a prior projection of 3.6%.

"Challenges to economic recovery and an environment of high uncertainty still prevail, as the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet faded," the bank said in a quarterly report.

It added that upward revisions to global growth forecasts, particularly in the United States, progress in vaccination campaigns, including Mexico, and fewer mobility restrictions signal a more favorable outlook for the coming quarters.

Risks for growth are have tended to balance, though possible bottlenecks in global supply chains, as well as higher input and production costs caused by the pandemic are a downside risk for Mexico's economy, said Banxico.

Mexico's economy grew faster than initially estimated during the first quarter as the country recovers from its sharpest economic contraction since the 1930s.

Battered by disruptions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, GDP in Latin America's second-biggest economy plummeted by 8.5% during the whole of 2020.

On inflation, Banxico said the balance of risks is biased to the upside.

Inflation stood at 5.80% in the year through the first half of May, well above Banxico's target of 3% plus or minus one percentage point, boosting the view the bank has concluded its easing cycle and is moving toward a rate hike.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)

