Mexico central bank says Ukraine crisis could spur new inflation

Adds details from report and press conference

MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Wednesday said pandemic shocks on inflation have been deeper and longer lasting than expected, and the bank could not rule out new inflationary pressures caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a quarterly report, the central bank, known as Banxico, said the Russia-Ukraine crisis could lead to higher commodity, energy and agricultural prices. Supply chain interruptions and higher wage costs could also lead to inflationary pressures, it said.

In a news conference on Wednesday, central bank governor Victoria Rodriguez cautioned that it was too early to tell how the Ukraine crisis would affect prices and inflation, but said the conflict would be one of many factors taken into consideration in monetary policy decision.

The central bank forecast average inflation would hit 4.0% by the fourth quarter of 2022, while GDP would grow between 1.6% and 3.2% this year.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera, Ana Isabel Martinez, and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.