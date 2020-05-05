Mexico central bank says 'idiosyncratic factors' making matters worse for economy

Adds central bank's comments, economic background

MEXICO CITY, May 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy is facing an unprecedented shock in the coronavirus pandemic and "idiosyncratic" factors, such as the recent credit ratings downgrades of the sovereign and state oil firm Pemex, are making matters worse, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Most of bank's board members "warned that the adverse environment the domestic economy is facing resulting from the pandemic and the lower oil prices is worsened by idiosyncratic factors," minutes of the central bank's April 21 out-of-cycle monetary policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

"In this context, most members highlighted the recent downgrade of the sovereign and Pemex's credit rating by three agencies," the minutes added.

All five of Bank of Mexico's board members said Mexican economic activity is forecast to contract "significantly" during the first half of the year, and underscored that the magnitude and duration of the pandemic's effects are still unknown.

The economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic is already clearly visible in the Mexican economy and forecast declines in global economic activity are of a magnitude not seen since the Great Depression, according to the minutes.

Most of the bank's board members said the economic shock is evident in consumer and business confidence, credit card spending, manufacturing orders, purchasing managers' indexes, car sales, air and land transportation, and hotel occupancy and tourism flows.

The bank unveiled on April 21 around $31 billion in support for the financial system and cut borrowing costs in the country's most decisive move yet to help the economy weather the pandemic.

