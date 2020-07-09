US Markets

Mexico central bank says economic recovery uncertain

Contributor
Mexico City newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Mexico's central bank said the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was on a shaky footing, even as Latin America's second largest economy opens up for business, minutes of the last policy meeting said on Thursday.

The alerts attached to this item have been repeated to delete an extraneous alert that was sent in error. There has been no change made to the content of the alerts.

MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank said the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was on a shaky footing, even as Latin America's second largest economy opens up for business, minutes of the last policy meeting said on Thursday.

Most members of the bank's five-member board said that "although the reopening of certain economic sectors and regions in May and June will foster a slight recovery of economic activity, the impact has been considerable and uncertainty persists."

(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular