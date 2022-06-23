US Markets

Mexico central bank raises key rate to 7.75%, flags more hikes

Anthony Esposito Reuters
Dave Graham Reuters
Isabel Woodford Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexico's central bank on Thursday increased its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 7.75%, saying more rate hikes would be forthcoming if necessary.

Inflation in the year through mid-June hit 7.88%, well above the central bank's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point, data earlier in the day showed. .

