Mexico central bank raises key rate to 7.75%, flags more hikes

MEXICO CITY, June 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Thursday increased its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 7.75%, saying more rate hikes would be forthcoming if necessary.

Inflation in the year through mid-June hit 7.88%, well above the central bank's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point, data earlier in the day showed. .

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Dave Graham and Isabel Woodford)

