Mexico central bank raises interest rate to 10.50% as expected

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

December 15, 2022 — 02:04 pm EST

Written by Anthony Esposito and Brendan O'Boyle for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico raised its key interest rate by an expected 50 basis points to a record 10.50% on Thursday as the bank's board tempers its monetary tightening pace amid a slowdown in inflation.

The split decision follows four consecutive 75-basis-point hikes and comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points Wednesday after four consecutive hikes of three-quarters of a percentage point.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Brendan O'Boyle)

