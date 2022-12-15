Mexico central bank raises interest rate to 10.50% as expected

MEXICO CITY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico raised its key interest rate by an expected 50 basis points to a record 10.50% on Thursday as the bank's board tempers its monetary tightening pace amid a slowdown in inflation.

The split decision follows four consecutive 75-basis-point hikes and comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points Wednesday after four consecutive hikes of three-quarters of a percentage point.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Brendan O'Boyle)

