Mexico central bank raises economic growth forecasts

Mexico's central bank sees a stronger economic recovery in 2021 and 2022 than it had previously forecast, saying in a quarterly report published on Wednesday that gross domestic product (GDP) would expand 4.8% this year and by 3.3% next year.

The Bank of Mexico had previously projected GDP growth of 3.3% for 2021 and 2.6% growth for 2022.

