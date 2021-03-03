Mexico central bank raises economic growth forecasts

MEXICO CITY, March 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank sees a stronger economic recovery in 2021 and 2022 than it had previously forecast, saying in a quarterly report published on Wednesday that gross domestic product (GDP) would expand 4.8% this year and by 3.3% next year.

The Bank of Mexico had previously projected GDP growth of 3.3% for 2021 and 2.6% growth for 2022.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Dave Graham)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.