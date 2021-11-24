US Markets

Mexico central bank pick vows to fight inflation, not to touch reserves

Sharay Angulo Reuters
The Mexican government's pick to be the next central bank governor, Victoria Rodriguez, said on Wednesday that if ratified in the post, she was committed to combating inflation and would not touch Mexico's international reserves.

Rodriguez spoke in a brief video address flanked by Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O.

