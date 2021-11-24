Mexico central bank pick vows to fight inflation, not to touch reserves

MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Mexican government's pick to be the next central bank governor, Victoria Rodriguez, said on Wednesday that if ratified in the post, she was committed to combating inflation and would not touch Mexico's international reserves.

Rodriguez spoke in a brief video address flanked by Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo, writing by Laura Gottesdiener)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.