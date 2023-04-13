US Markets

Mexico central bank minutes strike more dovish tone

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

April 13, 2023 — 11:13 am EDT

MEXICO CITY, April 13 (Reuters) - The board of the Mexican central bank struck a more dovish tone at its March 29 monetary policy meeting, minutes from the meeting showed on Thursday, saying its next interest rate decision will consider the monetary policy stance already attained.

The Bank of Mexico hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 11.25% at that meeting, moderating the pace of a tightening cycle that began in mid-2021.

