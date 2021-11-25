Mexico central bank minutes show most board members see inflation rise as transitory

Adds details from meeting

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Minutes from the Bank of Mexico's last monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday that most of its board members believe global inflation and supply chain disruption were affecting prices in Mexico, but that the inflationary pressures were transitory.

The Bank of Mexico, known as Banxico, raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the fourth straight policy meeting on Nov. 11, taking it to 5.00% amid rising inflationary pressures.

"Most members considered that the balance of risks to inflation within the forecast horizon deteriorated with respect to the last decision and that it is biased to the upside," said Banxico in its report on the minutes of the meeting.

Mexican annual inflation accelerated faster than expected in the first half of November to more than 7%, the highest rate in over 20 years, official data showed on Wednesday.

