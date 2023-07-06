News & Insights

Mexico central bank minutes say rate to be maintained for 'extended period'

July 06, 2023 — 11:13 am EDT

Written by Isabel Woodford for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico's governing board said the benchmark interest rate is likely to remain on hold at its current level for an "extended period", minutes from the bank's June 21 monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday, as inflation remains "complex."

The Bank of Mexico, known as Banxico, unanimously held its benchmark interest rate steady at 11.25% at the meeting for a second time, after a nearly two-year rate-hike cycle in which it raised the rate by 725 basis points to combat inflation.

