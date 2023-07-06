Mexico central bank minutes say rate to be maintained for 'extended period'

MEXICO CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico's governing board said the benchmark interest rate is likely to remain on hold at its current level for an "extended period", minutes from the bank's June 21 monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday, as inflation remains "complex."

The Bank of Mexico, known as Banxico, unanimously held its benchmark interest rate steady at 11.25% at the meeting for a second time, after a nearly two-year rate-hike cycle in which it raised the rate by 725 basis points to combat inflation.

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.