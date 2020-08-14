Mexico central bank member eyes U-shaped economic recovery

Recasts with central bank member seeing U-shaped recovery

MEXICO CITY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is more likely to be U-shaped than V-shaped, a Mexican central bank board member said on Friday, giving a contrasting view to the predictions of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"It's difficult to expect a V-shaped recovery. ... Rather, it could be a U-shaped recovery. That's what I think could happen," board member Javier Guzman said in a Mexican radio interview.

Guzman said he also did not rule out a W-shaped recovery, in the event that further coronavirus outbreaks forced businesses to once again go into lockdown.

Lopez Obrador has predicted a V-shaped recovery in Latin America's second-largest economy, which is forecast to shrink as much as 10% or more this year.

The central bank on Thursday cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.5%, its lowest level in four years, but showed signs that the pace of cuts could slow.

Guzman said he expected inflation would reach the Bank of Mexico's 3% target rate in the second half of 2021, after an increase in prices this year.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Abraham Gonzalez Editing by Dave Graham and Jonathan Oatis)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.