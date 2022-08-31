Mexico central bank maintains 2022 economic growth forecast, cuts 2023 view

MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico on Wednesday forecast 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) growth of between 1.7% and 2.7%, maintaining its previous central estimate for economic growth of 2.2%, the bank said in a quarterly report.

For 2023, the bank forecasts GDP growth of between 0.8% and 2.4%, lowering it from a prior estimate of 1.4% to 3.4%.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, maintained its forecast from the previous quarter that inflation will near its target of 3% in the first quarter of 2024.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Brendan O'Boyle)

((Brendan.O'Boyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.