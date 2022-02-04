Mexico central bank likely to raise key rate 50 bp in Feb -Citibanamex survey

MEXICO CITY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank will likely raise its interest rate by 50 basis points at its monetary policy meeting next week to end the year at 7%, according to a survey by Citibanamex published on Friday.

Of the 31 analysts surveyed by Citibanamex, the Mexican subsidiary of U.S. bank Citigroup C.N, all anticipated an increase in the central bank's policy rate and 74% estimate a 50-basis point rise.

The country's central bank raised interest rates to 5.5% in mid-December, above analyst expectations, in an effort to tame rising inflation. The raise was the bank's fifth consecutive rate hike.

Mexico's peso is projected to reach 21.50 per dollar by the end of the year and 21.80 by the end of next year, the survey said. The peso exchange rate Friday was 20.68 per dollar.

The next monetary policy meeting of Banxico, as the central bank is known, is scheduled for Feb. 10.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Diego Ore Oviedo Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

