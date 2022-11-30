Mexico central bank increases 2022, 2023 economic growth forecasts

Adds background context

MEXICO CITY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico on Wednesday forecast 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) growth of between 2.8% and 3.2%, up from its previous estimate for economic growth of 1.7% to 2.7%, the bank said in a quarterly report.

For 2023, the bank forecasts GDP growth of between 1.0% and 2.6%, up from its prior estimate of 0.8% and 2.4%.

Mexico's economy has grown for the past three quarters, expanding 0.9% in the third quarter with across-the-board growth despite the central bank's aggressive monetary tightening cycle.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, has raised the country's benchmark interest rate 600 points since June 2021.

