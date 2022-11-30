Mexico central bank increases 2022, 2023 economic growth forecasts

MEXICO CITY, 30 Nov (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico on Wednesday forecast 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) growth of between 2.8% and 3.2%, up from its previous estimate for economic growth of 1.7% to 2.7%, the bank said in a quarterly report.

For 2023, the bank forecasts GDP growth of between 1.0% and 2.6%, up from its prior estimate of 0.8% and 2.4%.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Isabel Woodford; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

