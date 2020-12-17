Mexico central bank holds rates in split decision, cites "pause" again

Adds comment from Bank of Mexico, background on Reuters poll

MEXICO CITY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25% on Thursday, as expected, though it was a split decision as two of its five-member governing board voted to lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points.

"This pause provides the necessary room to confirm that the trajectory of inflation converges to the target," the central bank said in its monetary policy statement.

Eighteen of 23 analysts surveyed by Reuters earlier this week had said they expected the Bank of Mexico, or Banxico as the bank is called, to hold rates steady at 4.25%.

The other five participants predicted Banxico would cut rates by 25 basis points after a marked slowdown in inflation during November.

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Anthony Esposito)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.