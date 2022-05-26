Mexico central bank highlights inflation worries, minutes show

Adds quotes, background

MEXICO CITY, May 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank signaled concerns over rising inflation, made worse by global supply constraints and the war in Ukraine, as it raised its key rate by 50 basis points to 7.0%, minutes from the latest monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

"Most members stated that the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation within the forecast horizon remains biased to the upside and has continued deteriorating," the Bank of Mexico said in the latest minutes.

The central bank earlier this month highlighted an increasingly complex inflation outlook as it raised rates, warning it may take "more forceful measures" to tame price pressures.

Worried by rising inflation expectations, four of the bank's five board members this month voted for the half a percentage point increase, while the fifth, Irene Espinosa, opted for a 75 basis point hike to 7.25%.

Banxico, as Mexico's central bank is known, has raised its benchmark rate by 300 basis points over the last eight monetary policy meetings and minutes showed that all members noted inflation expectations for 2022 and 2023 have "increased considerably."

Banxico rate setters highlighted the impact of the geopolitical events on inflation, including a bottleneck in supply and high food and energy prices.

"Among upward risks to inflation, all members mentioned the greater pressures on agricultural and livestock product prices and energy prices, due to the geopolitical conflict," the bank minutes showed.

Some members highlighted an "environment of greater uncertainty for inflation," the bank added.

Most rate setters cited some improvements in the economy, with high consumption and strong exports, as unemployment and under-employment kept trending lower in March.

