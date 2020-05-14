US Markets

Mexico central bank cuts rates to 5.5%, virus impact seen bigger in Q2

MEXICO CITY, May 14 (Reuters) - The Mexican central bank's five-member governing board unanimously voted on Thursday to cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.50%, warning the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be felt more strongly in the second quarter.

