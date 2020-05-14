Mexico central bank cuts rates to 5.5%, virus impact seen bigger in Q2

Repeats to additional subscribers

MEXICO CITY, May 14 (Reuters) - The Mexican central bank's five-member governing board unanimously voted on Thursday to cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.50%, warning the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be felt more strongly in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom;)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.