Mexico central bank cuts rates for first time since September

MEXICO CITY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.00% as expected on Thursday, lowering borrowing costs for the first time since September amid uncertainty on the economic outlook in the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to cut, unanimously made by the bank's five board members, matched the consensus forecast of a Reuters poll of economists earlier this week. A few of the analysts had thought the bank could keep rates on hold at 4.25%.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) said the balance of risks for inflation in Mexico was uncertain as was the outlook for economic activity. However, risks for the economy were tilted toward the downside, Banxico said.

"Global risks prevail, including the rise in virus infections, delays in vaccine production and distribution, the sufficiency of fiscal stimuli, and other tensions," the bank said in a statement with its decision.

