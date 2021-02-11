Mexico central bank cuts benchmark interest rate to 4.00%

MEXICO CITY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to 4.00% as expected on Thursday, in a unanimous decision among its five board members.

