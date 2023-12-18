Mexico central bank could weigh rate cut in Q1, governor says

Updates with additional detail from interview

MEXICO CITY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank could weigh a rate cut in the first quarter of 2024, the bank board's governor said in an interview published on Monday.

"Inflation has dropped significantly, but we need to be cautious," central bank governor Victoria Rodriguez said in an interview with local outlet El Financiero. "When downward (rate) adjustments occur, we are anticipating them to be gradual."

Mexico's annual inflation hit 4.32% in November, ending a nine-month slowing streak and still above the bank's target of 3% plus or minus one percentage point.

The central bank, in its monetary policy decision last week, slightly raised inflation forecasts from the second quarter of 2024 through the end of the year, though it held that inflation would converge toward its target in the second quarter of 2025.

"Although we have this (rise in inflation forecasts), we are not foreseeing a change in trend," Rodriguez said.

