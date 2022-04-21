Mexico central bank could revise up inflation forecast, governor says

MEXICO CITY, April 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank could revise up its inflation forecast at its next monetary policy meeting due to the impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Bank of Mexico Governor Victoria Rodriguez said on Thursday.

The next meeting is scheduled for May 12.

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Valentine Hilaire)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.