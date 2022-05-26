Mexico central bank believes inflation risks biased to the upside, minutes show

MEXICO CITY, May 26 (Reuters) - Most of the Mexican central bank's five board members believe the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation has worsened again and remains biased to the upside, minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

Official data showed annual headline inflation dipped to 7.58% in early May from 7.65% during the last two weeks of April, though it remained far above the central bank's target.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle and Drazen Jorgic)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.