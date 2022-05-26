US Markets

Mexico central bank believes inflation risks biased to the upside, minutes show

Contributors
Brendan O'Boyle Reuters
Drazen Jorgic Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Most of the Mexican central bank's five board members believe the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation has worsened again and remains biased to the upside, minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

MEXICO CITY, May 26 (Reuters) - Most of the Mexican central bank's five board members believe the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation has worsened again and remains biased to the upside, minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

Official data showed annual headline inflation dipped to 7.58% in early May from 7.65% during the last two weeks of April, though it remained far above the central bank's target.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle and Drazen Jorgic)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular