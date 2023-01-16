US Markets

Mexico cenbank's Heath: No rate cuts likely for six months

January 16, 2023 — 03:45 pm EST

Written by Isabel Woodford for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said he does not see any interest rate cuts happening in the next six months, in an interview with Bloomberg published Monday.

The central bank is considering raising its benchmark interest rate from the current 10.50% level at its next monetary policy meeting scheduled for Feb. 9, according to minutes from its December meeting.

