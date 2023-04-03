US Markets

Mexico cenbanker says real-ex-ante interest rate is at "terminal" rate

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

April 03, 2023 — 01:14 pm EDT

Written by Brendan O'Boyle for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, April 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's so-called real-ex-ante policy rate, defined as the difference between the nominal interest rate and expected inflation, has hit 6.4%, which represents reaching a "terminal" rate, Bank of Mexico deputy governor Jonathan Heath said Monday on Twitter.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

