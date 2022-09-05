Mexico cenbanker agrees with market forecast of 9-10% interest rate by year-end

Updates with additional information

MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath, one of the bank's five board members, said on Monday that he agrees with market forecasts that the benchmark interest rate will rise to somewhere between 9% and 10% by the end of the year.

"So where could the (rate) end the year, well the majority of economists are talking about 9.0%, 9.5% or 10.0%. I personally think it could be around there, but it will depend on the data," Heath said in conversation with the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness.

Banxico, as the Bank of Mexico is known, targets inflation of 3% plus or minus one percentage point and has raised its benchmark interest rate by 450 basis points over its last 10 monetary policy meetings to a current level of 8.5%.

The Mexican central bank raised rates by 75 basis points in August, mirroring the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Heath said that unexpected shocks could delay inflation from returning to the bank's 3% target point, plus or minus one percentage point.

Banxico now sees annual headline and core inflation cooling to around its 3.0% target in the first quarter 2024.

He added that external forces had largely been behind the rise in inflation in Mexico, which is expected to have hit a more than two-decade high in August.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Kylie Madry)

