Mexico cenbank to keep rates on hold for extended period - minutes

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico's governing board said it is necessary to keep its benchmark interest rate at current levels for an "extended" period to bring inflation down to target, minutes from its last monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

The Bank of Mexico, known as Banxico, unanimously held its key rate steady at 11.25% for a fourth straight time at its September 27 meeting, whose results were announced a day later.

Banxico's board has repeatedly noted the need to maintain rates on hold for longer than initially anticipated and at its last meeting pushed back forecasts for headline to inflation to converge to target, citing stubborn services prices.

Board members now see inflation reaching the 3% target, plus or minus a percentage point, in the second quarter of 2025.

"Most members highlighted that the adjustment in forecasts is primarily due to the expectation of a greater persistence in the services component, due to the accumulation of costs that have not yet been fully passed on to consumer prices," the minutes said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle and Anthony Esposito; Writing by Valentine Hilaire)

