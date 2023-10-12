Mexico cenbank to keep rates on hold for extended period - minutes

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico's governing board said it is necessary to keep its benchmark interest rate at current levels for an "extended" period in order to bring inflation down to target, minutes from its last monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

The Bank of Mexico, known as Banxico, unanimously held its key rate steady at 11.25% for a fourth straight time at its latest meeting, following a nearly two-year rate-hike cycle.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle and Anthony Esposito; Writing by Valentine Hilaire)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.