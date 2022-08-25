Mexico cenbank to evaluate magnitude of rate hikes based on prevailing conditions, minutes show

MEXICO CITY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Minutes from Mexico's central bank Aug. 11 monetary policy meeting published Thursday underscored the bank's board will assess the magnitude of the upward adjustments in the key rate for its next policy decisions based on the prevailing conditions.

Board members said expectations for 2022 headline and core inflation rose again. They added that consumption continued to recover during the May-June period, but that an uncertain environment for economic recovery prevails.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle and Anthony Esposito)

