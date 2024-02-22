Mexico cenbank to consider possible rate cuts in upcoming meetings

Adds comments from Banxico minutes, context

MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico's five-member governing board will assess the possibility of cutting its benchmark interest rate at its upcoming monetary policy meetings, minutes of the bank's last meeting said on Thursday.

Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, announced on Feb. 8 it was holding its key rate at 11.25% for a seventh straight monetary policy meeting in a unanimous decision by its board.

Minutes from that meeting said the board "will assess, depending on available information, the possibility of adjusting the reference rate" in the next policy meetings, repeating the language used in its latest decision.

In a departure from Banxico's December monetary policy statement, the Feb. 8 announcement did not include previous guidance that it would need to maintain the benchmark rate at its current level "for some time" in order to bring inflation to target.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Anthony Esposito; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

