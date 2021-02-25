US Markets

Mexico cenbank sees moderately-paced economic recovery, minutes show

Contributors
Dave Graham Reuters
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

The majority of the Bank of Mexico's five board members believe that an economic recovery in Mexico will take place at a moderate pace, minutes of the central bank's last monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

MEXICO CITY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The majority of the Bank of Mexico's five board members believe that an economic recovery in Mexico will take place at a moderate pace, minutes of the central bank's last monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

Most of the board members also said that the labor market's recovery recently lost dynamism, and that an environment of weakness persists, according to the minutes.

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Anthony Esposito)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More