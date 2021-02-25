Mexico cenbank sees moderately-paced economic recovery, minutes show

MEXICO CITY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The majority of the Bank of Mexico's five board members believe that an economic recovery in Mexico will take place at a moderate pace, minutes of the central bank's last monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

Most of the board members also said that the labor market's recovery recently lost dynamism, and that an environment of weakness persists, according to the minutes.

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Anthony Esposito)

