Mexico cenbank 'not ready yet' to decouple from Fed - board member

MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Mexican central bank is "not ready yet to decouple" from the U.S. Federal Reserve, and to do so prematurely could weaken the peso currency, Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said in a podcast published on Wednesday.

Heath's comments come as analysts debate over when the central bank, known as Banxico, will end its current rate hiking cycle.

They follow remarks from fellow Banxico board member Galia Borja last week that rate hike "synchronization" with the U.S. Federal Reserve was conditional.

In his podcast interview hosted by bank Banorte, Heath also reiterated that more rate hikes are needed to control inflation, suggesting the bank will raise them again at its next meeting in December.

Mexico's benchmark interest rate is currently at 10%.

Heath said annual core inflation should peak by the end of the year, forecasting it would reach 8.6-8.7% in November.

Core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, stood at 8.42% in October.

He also predicted core inflation could be around 4% by the end of 2023 assuming there are no unforeseen shocks.

Heath also explained that the bank's monetary policy stance only became restrictive in September, even though the current rate hike cycle began in mid-2021.

