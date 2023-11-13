News & Insights

Mexico cenbank governor does not see rate cuts this year-report

November 13, 2023 — 08:38 am EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire and Sarah Morland for Reuters

MEXICO CITY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank will start cutting interest rates when macro-economic conditions permit it, but its five-member board does not see that happening this year, the bank's governor Victoria Rodriguez was quoted as saying on Monday.

In an interview with Mexican newspaper El Financiero, Rodriguez said any rate cuts would be gradual and would not necessarily imply a cycle of continuous reductions.

