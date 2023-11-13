Mexico cenbank governor does not see rate cuts this year-report

MEXICO CITY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank will start cutting interest rates when macro-economic conditions permit it, but its five-member board does not see that happening this year, the bank's governor Victoria Rodriguez was quoted as saying on Monday.

In an interview with Mexican newspaper El Financiero, Rodriguez said any rate cuts would be gradual and would not necessarily imply a cycle of continuous reductions.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Sarah Morland Editing by Dave Graham)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.