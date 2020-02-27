Mexico cenbank flags risk of using rate cuts to lift growth

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - A majority of the Mexican central bank's board believes the benefits of using monetary policy to spur growth are likely to be modest and could also be risky, minutes from the bank's latest interest rate decision showed on Thursday.

Mexico's economy slipped into a slight recession last year, and the bank cut its growth forecast for 2020 on Wednesday, pointing to uncertainty over the impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus on the global economy.

In a statement detailing the minutes, the central bank said the majority of its five-member board took the view that Mexico's economic slowdown was due to multiple factors.

"(The majority) indicated that the benefit of using monetary policy to reactivate the economy would be modest, and that the risk of doing so could be high," the bank said.

Earlier this month, the board unanimously voted to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.0%.

