Mexico cenbank eyes more rate hikes, eyes inflation risks -minutes

MEXICO CITY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Minutes from the Mexican central bank's Sept. 29 monetary policy meeting published Thursday showed the bank's board will consider the magnitude of future interest rate hikes based on prevailing conditions, and flagged ongoing risks for inflation.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Dave Graham)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.