Mexico cenbank could cut interest rate 1-3 times in 2024 from Feb: deputy governor

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

November 17, 2023 — 04:49 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank could cut the interest rate "one, two or three times" from early next year, but any adjustments would be slight given the ongoing inflation battle, said Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath in a local radio interview on Friday.

Initial cuts to Mexico's interest rate, currently held at a historic high of 11.25%, have been floated for February or March, said Heath. However, any cuts should be "very cautious," or by up to 25 basis points, he added in an interview with Radio Formula.

Any cuts would depend on what economic data shows, how inflation develops and what happens in the country and globally, Heath said.

"The restrictive monetary stance must be maintained for an extended period of time, as monetary policy operates with lags and must be given time to take effect," Heath added.

Next year, Heath said it will be more difficult to rein in inflation closer to the central bank's target, which is 3% plus or minus one percentage point.

Headline inflation is expected to rise in 2024, and in the short term, the central bank board is still concerned about services inflation, which has not started giving way, Heath added.

