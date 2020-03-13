US Markets

Mexico cenbank chief flags peso weakness when quizzed on rates

Contributor
Dave Graham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Mexico's central bank will be mindful of a recent slide in the peso currency when mulling its next interest rate decision, Bank of Mexico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Friday.

MEXICO CITY, March 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank will be mindful of a recent slide in the peso currency when mulling its next interest rate decision, Bank of Mexico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Friday.

Asked on Mexican radio whether the Bank of Mexico could still follow the lead of the U.S. Federal Reserve and announce a rate cut before its next scheduled monetary policy meeting on March 26, Diaz de Leon said the two countries were different.

"In the United States, they're not facing a very significant adjustment in the exchange rate," he said, noting that the Bank of Mexico would be taking stock of all available information during the next two weeks to inform its decision-making.

The Mexican peso has fallen sharply against the dollar in the past few days, battered by fears over the coronavirus outbreak and a plunge in international oil prices.

(Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Diego Ore)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 1 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular