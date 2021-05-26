Mexico cenbank board member: monetary policy response limited for external inflation

Adds comments from Esquivel, background

MEXICO CITY, May 26 (Reuters) - Raising interest rates may not be appropriate when inflation comes from abroad or the supply side, Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel said on Wednesday.

If the general elements of inflation are predominantly external or coming from the supply side, "then there may not be much to do, there the monetary policy response is not necessarily the ideal one," Esquivel said in a podcast interview with economists from Grupo Financiero Banorte.

On May 13, for a second meeting in a row, Banxico, as the bank is locally known, kept the key interest rate unchanged at 4.0%, reflecting growing concerns about the path of inflation and triggering speculation the next move would be a hike.[nL1N2N027F]

Esquivel said the bank's biggest concerns are understanding the magnitude and impact of external inflation shocks, issues around rising raw material prices, and supply and demand pressures.

Mexican inflation stood at 5.80% in the year through the first half of May, well above Banxico's target range, boosting the view the bank has concluded its easing cycle and is moving towards a rate hike.

Inflation rose partly because some prices dropped a year ago during the pandemic, but some inflationary pressures are from higher costs and prices of raw materials, said Esquivel.

He added that as vaccination campaigns allow economies to reopen, global value chains will normalize, which will help to ease inflation.

