Mexico carries out debt swap to lower pressure on 2023 schedule

January 11, 2023 — 06:06 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexico has carried out a debt swap in the local market to reduce pressure on its financing schedule for 2023, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The operation included the cancellation of debt through a repurchase of M Bonds and Udibonos with maturities from 2023 to 2038 for a total of 39 billion pesos ($2.06 billion) and the sale of M bonds to mature between 2026 and 2053 for 41 billion pesos ($2.17 billion), the ministry said in a statement.

($1 = 18.9340 Mexican pesos)

