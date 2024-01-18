Mexico carries out 2 bln euro sustainable bond placement, 'largest ever' - official

Updates with detail from finance ministry

MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mexico on Thursday carried out what a senior official dubbed the "largest-ever" placement of euro-denominated sustainable bonds, for a total of 2 billion euros.

The 10-year notes have a 4.49% coupon, the finance ministry said in a statement, and demand hit 6.3 billion euros.

"This makes it the largest demand registered to date for euro-denominated sustainable bonds," the ministry said.

Of the total placed, 68% will go toward environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, the ministry added.

"This achievement paves the way for more Mexican companies to issue their own sustainable financial instruments, such as green or social bonds, in the European market at low interest rates," Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said in a post on social media network X.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

