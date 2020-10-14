US Markets

Mexico captures leader of bloody Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel

Contributor
Diego Ore Oviedo Reuters
Published

Mexican security forces have captured drug gang leader Adán Ochoa, known as "El Azul," who headed a cartel central Mexico blamed for fanning a surge of violence this year.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Mexican security forces have captured drug gang leader Adán Ochoa, known as "El Azul," who headed a cartel central Mexico blamed for fanning a surge of violence this year.

Guanajuato's governor Diego Sinhue announced Ochoa's capture on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Ochoa rose to the head of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, a Guanajuato-based outfit, after Mexican security forces captured the gang's former boss, Jose Antonio Yepez, known as "El Marro," in August.

The Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel has been engaged in a bloody struggle for supremacy in the state with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most powerful and violent gangs, leading to soaring violence in the region.

(Reporting by Diego Ore Oviedo; Writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular