News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico captures 'El Nini,' Sinaloa Cartel's alleged security boss

November 22, 2023 — 05:26 pm EST

Written by Manuel Carrillo and Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

Updates with additional information

MEXICO CITY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Mexican National Guard on Wednesday captured Nestor Isidro Perez Salas, or "El Nini," who is accused of heading security for the faction of the Sinaloa Cartel headed by the sons of founder Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Perez Salas was detained in Culiacan, Sinaloa, a hotspot for the cartel, and was taken to Mexico City, according to government detention records.

He is accused by the U.S. State Department of working under Ivan Archivaldo Guzman to lead the "Ninis," a violent group of security personnel for the Guzman brothers, also known as "Los Chapitos."

U.S. courts have indicted Perez Salas on a slew of charges in relation to his alleged role at the helm of the Chapitos' security apparatus, including cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy, possession of machine guns and witness retaliation.

The State Department had offered up to $3 million for information leading to his arrest.

(Reporting by Manuel Carrillo and Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland and Brendan O'Boyle)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.