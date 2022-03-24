Commodities

Mexico c.bank gov sees immediate impact of Ukraine crisis on grains, fuel prices

Anthony Esposito Reuters
Acapulco, March 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's Central Bank Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja said on Thursday that the most immediate impact of the crisis in Ukraine after the Russian invasion is on grains and fuel prices.

The governor highlighted that the conflict is prolonging the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic on supply chains and inflation worldwide.

