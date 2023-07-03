News & Insights

Mexico brings in nearly $5.7 bln in remittances in May, breaking record

Credit: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

July 03, 2023 — 11:38 am EDT

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, July 3 (Reuters) - Mexico brought in close to $5.7 billion in remittances in May, breaking a monthly record, central bank data showed Monday.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has touted the economic boost remittances, which largely come from the United States, have brought to the country.

The May data shows a nearly 14% jump from the previous month, bringing the total of funds raked in this year to $24.67 billion. Year-on-year, remittances rose almost 11%.

Remittances to Mexico from abroad hit a record high of $58.5 billion in 2022.

The number of transactions in May climbed 7% year-on-year to 14.56 million, with the average amount rising 3% to $391.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Christina Fincher)

